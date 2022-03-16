BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2022 To Be Released Today: How To Check Score On Mobile

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 today: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Wednesday declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2022. The BSEB Bihar Board intermediate results 2022 will be announced by the BSEB chairman Anand Kishor on March 16 at 3 pm. Once the result is declared, candidates who have appeared for the BSEB inter exam will be able to download their mark sheet online by visiting the official website- biharboardonline.com. The additional chief secretary of the education department, Bihar, Sanjay Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

How to check Bihar Board 12th result 2022 on mobile

Open any browser on your smartphone (e.g., Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera etc)

In the address bar type the official website address of BSEB result - biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, you will find a tab that reads 'BSEB Bihar Board annual intermediate result 2022'

Touch on the link

A login page will open on your mobile screen

Enter your roll number, registration number, roll code and submit

Your BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Check your name, details and mark sheet.

Keep a screenshot of the BSEB inter mark sheet and save it for future references

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 on the web

Step 1: To check the BSEB Class 12 result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the BSEB intermediate result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now key in your login details that registration/ roll number, roll code

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Once you do that, the BSEB intermediate results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the Bihar Board class 12th mark sheet and print them for future reference.

BSEB Intermediate exam was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13 lakh students had appeared for the exam. The evaluation process was completed around March 8. BSEB then physically verified the top 10 rank holders. BSEB conducted interviews and viva to verify the toppers' merit.