BSEB Matric Result 2022: Here's How To Apply For Scrutiny, Re-checking Of Papers

BSEB Matric result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 31 at 3 pm. BSEB 10th result will be available for download on all the official websites. Like every year, the board will be giving time to students to apply for scrutiny or re-checking if they want to. If any candidate is not happy or satisfied with the marks obtained, he/she can apply for re-checking. Board charges rechecking fee from the student and conducts the same. In case of any change in marks, a revised mark sheet is then given to the students.

As of now, no particular date for opening and closing the rechecking window has been announced. It is expected to be announced after the release of results. If not announced at the Bihar Board matric result declaration press conference, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and official Twitter handle. Re-exam or compartment exam will also be conducted for students who will secure below passing marks i.e 30.

Bihar board 10th result 2022: How to fill Bihar board scrutiny form?

Step 1: Registered candidates, if unhappy with their results should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to locate the class matrices or intermediates in the top navigation bar

Step 3: Select the respected class from the drop-down menu and select the scrutiny symbol.

Step 4: They will then have to fill in the required information

Step 5: Before sending, candidates are advised to take its printout

Step 6: Pay the scrutiny fee and click on the submit button

Step 7: Click on submit and download the confirmation page

Know how to check Bihar matric results on mobile