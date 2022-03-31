Last Updated:

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Here's How To Apply For Scrutiny, Re-checking Of Papers

BSEB matric result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Mar 31, 2022. Candidates who are unsatisfied can apply for scrutiny by following these steps.

BSEB Matric result 2022 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 31 at 3 pm. BSEB 10th result will be available for download on all the official websites. Like every year, the board will be giving time to students to apply for scrutiny or re-checking if they want to. If any candidate is not happy or satisfied with the marks obtained, he/she can apply for re-checking. Board charges rechecking fee from the student and conducts the same. In case of any change in marks, a revised mark sheet is then given to the students.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE

As of now, no particular date for opening and closing the rechecking window has been announced. It is expected to be announced after the release of results. If not announced at the Bihar Board matric result declaration press conference, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and official Twitter handle. Re-exam or compartment exam will also be conducted for students who will secure below passing marks i.e 30.

Bihar board 10th result 2022: How to fill Bihar board scrutiny form?

  • Step 1: Registered candidates, if unhappy with their results should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to locate the class matrices or intermediates in the top navigation bar
  • Step 3: Select the respected class from the drop-down menu and select the scrutiny symbol.
  • Step 4: They will then have to fill in the required information
  • Step 5: Before sending, candidates are advised to take its printout 
  • Step 6: Pay the scrutiny fee and click on the submit button
  • Step 7: Click on submit and download the confirmation page

Know how to check Bihar matric results on mobile

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of BSEB at boardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Bihar matric result 2022’ link.
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter BSEB Class 10 roll code and roll number in the blank fields.
  • Step 4: In the next step, click on the “Search” button to submit details.
  • Step 5: Post clicking on submit, the Bihar board result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: Candidates should download the Bihar board 10th result mark sheet and keep it safe for future reference
