Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Where To Check BSEB Matric Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the results of Class 10 or Matric final exams sometime soon. Once the results are out, students can check it by visiting the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As many as 17 lakh students have registered for Class 10 final exams this year. The examination was held between February 17 and 24.

Bihar board 10th result 2022

Image: Shutterstock

15:56 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Class 10 Result 2022: See answer key details 

The Bihar board Class 10 answer key 2022 was released on March 8, 2022 for the objective questions, Students were allowed to raise objections against the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022, which was closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

15:44 IST, March 29th 2022
List of websites to check BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result 2022

1. Onlinebseb.in

2. Biharboardonline.com

3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

15:44 IST, March 29th 2022
Bihar Class 10 Result: Students eagerly waiting to see their mark sheets

Bihar Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 before March 31. Till now, there has not been any official announcement regarding the declaration of the result, but it is expected that the result will be declared today. More than 17 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 Result. See their reactions on Twitter.
 

 

15:38 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result likely to release today

Bihar Board Class 10 Result; See how to download

  • STEP 1: To check the Bihar Board Class 10 result, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Then, click on the "Student Section" and an new page will open.
  • STEP 3: Now, click on the login link.
  • STEP 4: Enter the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button.
  • STEP 5: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.
  • STEP 6: Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.
15:38 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Class 10 Result

After the declaration of the Class 10 result, candidates can check it by visiting the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

15:29 IST, March 29th 2022
10th result 2022 Bihar board LIVE updates

Students are strongly recommended to keep their admit cards ready as they will need their roll numbers and/or registration numbers to check BSEB Class 10 Results.

15:29 IST, March 29th 2022
List of websites to check BSEB Class 10th result 2022

1. Onlinebseb.in

2. Biharboardonline.com

3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

15:26 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Matric result 2022: See students reaction

 

15:26 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Class 10 Result: Exam date

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam was conducted from February 17 till February 24, 2022. As many as around 17 lakh students in the state took part in this examination.

15:19 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Matric Result 2022: See last 4 years pass percentage

2021 - 78.17%

2020 - 80.59

2019 - 80.73

2018 - 68.89%

15:05 IST, March 29th 2022
14:55 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Class 10 Result: Laptop, cash prizes for Bihar board toppers

The Bihar Board will award laptops and cash prizes to Bihar board toppers. 

14:55 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB matric result date time likely today

As per the latest update, chances are high that Bihar School Examination will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 date and time today, March 29. Candidates will be informed about the Bihar matric result date 2022 soon.

14:49 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result date and time

The Bihar Board has not confirmed the date and time of release of the result yet. Once released it will be available on the official site of BSEB.

pointer
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Released?

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to release today. However, till now there is no such update from the officials of BSEB.

14:45 IST, March 29th 2022
Details on marksheet of BSEB Matric Result 2022

Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022 will include information such as the students' name, roll code, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks, and qualifying status.

14:45 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB 10th Result 2022: Passing criteria

All those students who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in the exam in all individual subjects to clear the BSEB 10th final examination. Students who will fail to secure minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.

14:40 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Class 10 Result

BSEB is likely to reveal the Bihar matric result announcement date anytime today. Candidates will be informed about the Bihar matric result date 2022 soon. 

14:40 IST, March 29th 2022
BESB 10th Result 2022; Where to check?

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th mark sheet online from the official website- biharboardonline.com. The BSEB matric mark sheet will also be uploaded on the Digilocker app and website. The steps to download Bihar 10th result 2022 has been provided below.

14:40 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result: Pass percentage likely to go up this year

Last year, a total of 78.1 percent of students cleared the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2022 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of the students.

14:40 IST, March 29th 2022
14:40 IST, March 29th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result

 The Bihar Board matric paper evaluation and topper verification process have been completed. Now, BSEB is likely to upload the results online.

