Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Where To Check BSEB Matric Result

Image: Shutterstock
The Bihar board Class 10 answer key 2022 was released on March 8, 2022 for the objective questions, Students were allowed to raise objections against the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022, which was closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
1. Onlinebseb.in
2. Biharboardonline.com
3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 before March 31. Till now, there has not been any official announcement regarding the declaration of the result, but it is expected that the result will be declared today. More than 17 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 Result. See their reactions on Twitter.
After the declaration of the Class 10 result, candidates can check it by visiting the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Students are strongly recommended to keep their admit cards ready as they will need their roll numbers and/or registration numbers to check BSEB Class 10 Results.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam was conducted from February 17 till February 24, 2022. As many as around 17 lakh students in the state took part in this examination.
2021 - 78.17%
2020 - 80.59
2019 - 80.73
2018 - 68.89%
The Bihar Board will award laptops and cash prizes to Bihar board toppers.
As per the latest update, chances are high that Bihar School Examination will announce the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 date and time today, March 29. Candidates will be informed about the Bihar matric result date 2022 soon.
The Bihar Board has not confirmed the date and time of release of the result yet. Once released it will be available on the official site of BSEB.
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to release today. However, till now there is no such update from the officials of BSEB.
Bihar Board Class 10 result 2022 will include information such as the students' name, roll code, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks, and qualifying status.
All those students who have appeared in the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Exam need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in the exam in all individual subjects to clear the BSEB 10th final examination. Students who will fail to secure minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.
BSEB is likely to reveal the Bihar matric result announcement date anytime today. Candidates will be informed about the Bihar matric result date 2022 soon.
Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th mark sheet online from the official website- biharboardonline.com. The BSEB matric mark sheet will also be uploaded on the Digilocker app and website. The steps to download Bihar 10th result 2022 has been provided below.
Last year, a total of 78.1 percent of students cleared the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2022 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of the students.
The Bihar Board matric paper evaluation and topper verification process have been completed. Now, BSEB is likely to upload the results online.