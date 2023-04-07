PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 Direct Link Activated, Click Here To Check Scorecard

PSEB class 5 results 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the PSEB class 5th result 2023 on April 6 at 3 pm. The link to check the results was activated after 5 pm on Thursday. Candidates can download their results online from the official website- pseb.ac.in. The direct link to check the results has been given below.

The Punjab School Education Board Vice Chairman Dr Varinder Bhatia announced the result. Students are required to enter their roll numbers along with them to see and download the result. The official portal has mentioned, "Students can check PSEB 5th class result 2022 with their roll number or name at https://pseb.ac.in/. Official 5th class result 2022 Punjab board is now available at the official site of PSEB or Indiaresult com. Students can directly login or search for their pseb.ac.in 5th class result with roll number or name.”

PSEB conducted the Punjab Board Class 5th exams 2023 from February 27 to March 3, 2023. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin on February 16 but the changes in the date sheet of PSEB Class 5 were made due to the G-20 summit, the commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education and the Hola Mohalla festival. The practical examinations for Class 5 were held from March 20 to 22 in the state at various exam centres. See how to download PSEB class 5 results 2023 online.

How to check PSEB Class 5th result?