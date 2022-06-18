UP Board Class 12 Result 2022: UPMSP Inter Result To Be Out At 4 Pm, Here's How To Check

UP Board Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is scheduled to release the UP Board 12th Results 2022 on June 18. Once declared, students can check and download their respective results by visiting the official websites of the board - upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The result release time, as well as steps to check result, are mentioned below.

This year more than 52 lakh candidates registered for the UP board examination. The UP class 12th exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 20, 2022. Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board inter or class 12th Results 2022.

UPMSP Result 2022: Official websites to check the UP Board Result 2022

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

UP Board class 12th Results 2022: Date and Time

UP Board Class 12 Result will be released on June 18, 2022

The result will be released in second half at 4 pm

UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board 12th Result 2022"

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 4: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it

Step 6: Take its printout for future needs

UP Board class 10 result will also be released today. the matric result will be released in the second half at 2 pm. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

UP Board 10 result: Here's how to check scores