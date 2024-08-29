Published 21:25 IST, August 29th 2024
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, His Number 2 And 3 Write on Contemporary Hindutva
The book ‘Vartman Sandarbh Mein Hindutva ki Prastuti' challenges common misconceptions, and unpacks the complex relationship between Hindutva & Vedic traditions
- Education News
- 8 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The book ‘Vartman Sandarbh Mein Hindutva ki Prastuti' challenges common misconceptions, and unpacks the complex relationship between Hindutva & Vedic traditions | Image: Screengrab
14:07 IST, August 29th 2024