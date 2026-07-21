BSEB OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admissions 2026: Reopening Portal, Application Steps, and Required Documents

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to reopen its Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal for Class 11 admissions. The portal will be active again from August 5 to August 11, 2026.

BSEB Chairman Dr S. Tyagarajan announced the decision during an official press conference on July 21. This move provides a crucial opportunity for students who missed the earlier registration deadline, including those who recently cleared the CBSE Class 10 Part 2 examination or passed through other recognized educational boards.

The special admission drive applies strictly to vacant seats across BSEB-affiliated educational institutions throughout Bihar.

Why Is the OFSS Portal Reopening?

The OFSS portal functions as a centralized digital platform for Intermediate (+2) course admissions across government and affiliated schools in Bihar. By reopening the window, BSEB aims to fill all remaining seats before the academic session gets fully underway. This decision benefits a broad group of candidates who were previously unable to apply, ensuring fewer students miss out on pursuing their higher secondary education this year.

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The board confirmed that no further extension beyond August 11 has been guaranteed, prompting applicants to complete the process promptly.

Eligibility Criteria for OFSS Class 11 Registrations

Who can apply during this special window? The registration process targets:

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Students who cleared the recent CBSE Class 10 Part 2 examinations.

Candidates from BSEB or other recognized state and national boards who missed the previous application rounds.

Eligible applicants seeking admission exclusively against vacant seats in affiliated institutions.

Documents Required for OFSS Bihar Intermediate Admission

Before filling out the Common Application Form (CAF), candidates should keep the following essential documents ready:

Class 10 Marksheet

Passing Certificate

School Leaving Certificate (SLC)

Migration Certificate

Passport-size color photographs

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Identity Proof (such as an Identity Card)

How to Apply Online via the OFSS Bihar Portal

Candidates can complete their registration on the official OFSS platform by following these straightforward steps:

Visit the Web Portal: Go to the official OFSS Bihar website.

Access the Link: Click on the Intermediate Admission registration link on the homepage.

Fill Out the Application: Enter all required details carefully in the Common Application Form (CAF).

Upload and Verify: Upload the required documents and double-check all entered information.

Pay the Fee: Submit the application fee of Rs 350 (INR 350).

Submit: Verify all details, submit the form, and save or print the final confirmation page for future reference.