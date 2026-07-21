'Lal Salaam', Secret Apps, 'If Someone Dies…': Explosive 'Sansad Chalo' Chats Reveal CJP Protest Playbook

New Delhi: Republic has accessed alleged WhatsApp group conversations that appear to expose the planning behind the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with several messages suggesting preparations that go far beyond a peaceful democratic demonstration.

The chats, purportedly from WhatsApp groups titled 'JNU Sansad Chalo Coordination' and 'Chalo Sansad | 20 July', contain messages discussing the possibility of casualties, encouraging participants to embrace “extreme sacrifice”, and advising protesters to install communication applications capable of functioning even when conventional mobile networks are unavailable.

If authenticated, the messages are likely to raise serious questions over whether elements within the protest were preparing for confrontation and disruption rather than merely exercising their democratic right to dissent.

'If Someone Dies, Government Will Come Under Pressure'

One of the most startling messages accessed by Republic reads, "Bhai agar kisi ki maut hoti hain to usme to sarkar pe zyada pressure ayega.” (If someone dies, it will put greater pressure on the government.)

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The statement appears to suggest that a casualty during the protest could be viewed as a means of increasing political pressure on the government, an assertion that, if genuine, is likely to come under scrutiny.

'Those Ready To Die Will Be Remembered'

Another message appears to glorify sacrifice, urging protesters prepared to risk their lives by claiming future generations would remember them.

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The message states in part, "If you are ready to give your life... your sacrifice will be remembered by future generations... it feels good to know so many people are ready to give their lives."

Such language could be interpreted as encouraging participants to embrace dangerous confrontation instead of maintaining a peaceful protest.

'Lal Salaam... Tomorrow Will Be Modi Government's Last Day'

Another purported message reads, "Laal Salaam. Kal Modi sarkar ka last day hoga." (Lal Salaam. Tomorrow will be the Modi government's last day.)

The slogan, coupled with the broader tone of the conversations, is likely to intensify political debate over whether ideological mobilisation played a role in the protest's planning.

Secret Communication Strategy Suggested

The chats also include instructions asking participants to prepare for possible communication disruptions.

One message advises protesters to download applications such as Briar and BitChat, claiming they can continue functioning even if conventional mobile networks become unavailable.

According to the message, "Police last time also used network jammers... Download Briar, BitChat or similar apps. They work even when the network is blocked, on Bluetooth signal."

The instructions further urge every protest group to install the same application before reaching the protest site to ensure uninterrupted communication.

Investigation Likely To Focus On Authenticity

The authenticity and context of the alleged chats have not been independently verified by Republic and the identities of the individuals posting the messages have not been established. It will ultimately be for investigating agencies to determine whether the conversations are genuine, who authored them and whether they had any operational connection to events during the protest.