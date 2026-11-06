CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2027 Date Sheets Released; Exams To Begin On February 16, Check Full Schedule

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2027. According to the announced schedule, the examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, giving students clarity on the examination timetable and preparation schedule.

The board has published the examination dates for both classes, allowing students to check their subject-wise schedules and plan their preparations accordingly.

The Class 10 examinations will conclude on March 9, 2027, while the Class 12 examinations are scheduled to continue until April 9, 2027. Both examinations will commence at 10:30 am, according to the timetable released by the board.

For Class 10 students, the examination schedule will begin with Painting on February 16, followed by Mathematics (Basic and Standard) on February 17. The Science examination is scheduled for February 22, while English papers will be held on February 26. Hindi Course A and B examinations are scheduled for March 3, followed by Social Science on March 8. The final examination is scheduled for March 9.

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For Class 12 students, Physics will be the first major examination on February 16. Accountancy is scheduled for February 23, Chemistry for February 27, and English Core and Elective papers for March 5. Mathematics and Applied Mathematics examinations will take place on March 9, while Economics is scheduled for March 16. Biology and History examinations will be held on March 25 and March 27, respectively.

Over 46 Lakh Students Expected To Appear

According to the information released alongside the date sheet, more than 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board examinations, while over 19.8 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 12 examinations in 2027.

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Class 10 students will appear for examinations in 83 subjects, while Class 12 students will take papers in 121 subjects. The date sheet has been released 101 days before the examinations are scheduled to begin.

The board has considered more than 40,000 subject combinations while preparing the examination schedule. This has been done to ensure that students do not face clashes between examinations for subjects they have opted for together. The timetable has also been prepared keeping in mind the gaps between commonly chosen subjects and the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students.

CBSE has also factored in examination centre requirements and the availability of teachers during the evaluation process while preparing the schedule.

CBSE Practical Exam Schedule 2027

Earlier, CBSE had announced the schedule for practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session.

For regular schools across India and abroad, practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to February 13, 2027. Meanwhile, schools located in winter-bound regions will conduct practical examinations and internal assessments between November 9 and December 19, 2026