CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 to Be Released Soon cbse.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 results soon. Although no official notification has been issued yet, the results are expected to be released within the coming month. Once announced, students will be able to view and download their mark sheets from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially confirmed the result date, going by previous years' trends, the Class 10 results for 2025 are likely to be declared around mid-May. Students are advised to stay updated through the official CBSE website for any announcements.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be made available online. Students can visit any of the official websites listed below to view and download their provisional mark sheets:
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘CBSE Class 10 Exam Result 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your details carefully, including roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Step 4: Once you’ve entered the information, click on ‘Submit’ to view your result.
Step 5: Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for your records and future use.
Once the results are declared, the board will organise supplementary exams for students who do not pass in one or more subjects. Additionally, candidates who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for rechecking or improvement. Those choosing to apply for mark verification must pay the prescribed online fee for each subject they wish to have reviewed.
