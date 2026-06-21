CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026 Results Released | Here's How To Check Your Status

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the release of results of Class 12 exams following re-evaluation and verification processes.

The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today (Sunday). The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases and the entire process is expected to be completed soon.

Students can check the status of their application at https://results.digilocker.gov.in .

In a post on X, the Board wrote, “CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information. CBSE offices would always remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students.”

Advertisement

Students were charged Rs 100 per answer sheet for verification of issues like missing pages, blurred pages, and the like. Meanwhile, Rs 25 was charged per question for re-evaluation.

The re-evaluation and verification process was launched after complaints from students regarding unexpectedly low marks in this year’s board examinations. Many students linked the issue to the digital evaluation process, under which answer sheets are scanned and assessed on-screen instead of being checked physically in most cases.

Advertisement

Several students who downloaded copies of their evaluated answer sheets shared screenshots on social media, claiming that parts of the scans are difficult to read due to poor image quality.