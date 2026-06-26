CBSE Class 7-9 Students With 2 Foreign Languages Can Retain Subject Combination Till Class 10: Sources

New Delhi: In a relief for CBSE students, those currently studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy will be allowed to continue with the same subject combination till Class X, sources in the Ministry of Education told ANI.

The clarification comes weeks after a CBSE circular issued in May mandated that, from July 1, students entering Class IX must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The circular had triggered protests from students and parents, with several petitioners approaching the Supreme Court challenging the move.

According to the sources, the requirement of studying at least two Indian languages will be implemented prospectively from Class VI and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX.

"The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages as part of the three-language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class VI and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX," the sources said.

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The government, however, rejected suggestions that the latest clarification amounted to a rollback of the policy.

"It is not backtracking. This provision was already there; it just wasn't explicit enough. There wasn't sufficient clarity, and this is simply meant to provide that clarity," a senior Ministry of Education source said.

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Explaining the rationale, the source said that nearly 24 lakh students appear for the CBSE Class X examinations every year, of whom only around 30,000 opt for foreign languages. "About 98.5 per cent of CBSE students already follow the three-language formula. The issue concerns a very small group of students, largely in urban and metropolitan areas, some of whom had opted for two foreign languages. We are making an exception for these particular cases," the source said.

Formal orders incorporating the clarification are expected to be issued shortly.

The clarification comes over a week after the Supreme Court refused to grant interim relief on petitions challenging the implementation of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class IX students from the 2026-27 academic session.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana declined to stay the policy and directed that the plea be tagged with similar petitions already pending before the court.

The controversy stemmed from the CBSE's May circular implementing the language provisions of the National Curriculum Framework, under which students entering Class IX from the 2026-27 academic session were required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages.