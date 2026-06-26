Ram Temple Donation Theft Row Deepens: Trust Gen Secy Champat Rai, Member Anil Mishra 'Resign'

Ayodhya: The alleged donation theft case linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has triggered major developments, with sources indicating that senior members of the Ram Mandir Trust have stepped down as the probe gathers pace.

According to sources, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trust member Anil Mishra have resigned in the wake of the controversy after the UP Special Investigation team (SIT) arrested eight people in connection with the allegations. Sources further claimed that the Trust is considering the resignations, although no official announcement has been made so far.

Sources said that Champat Rai had been asked to resign pending the outcome of the investigation, as the Trust adopts a "zero-compromise" approach towards the alleged theft of temple donations.

The latest development comes after the arrest of Champat Rai's driver in connection with the alleged donation theft. The driver's arrest has intensified scrutiny on the Trust's functioning and the handling of donations, even as investigators continue to probe the case. Authorities have not publicly stated whether Champat Rai himself is an accused or faces any criminal charges.

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The alleged theft of donations from one of the country's most revered temples has sparked widespread political attention, with opposition parties demanding accountability and transparency in the investigation.

Meanwhile, speaking at a public event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, who visited Ayodhya on Thursday.

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Referring to the AAP national convenor's visit, Yogi said, "Even a gentleman Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi has come to Ayodhya today." He went on to criticise the former Delhi Chief Minister, saying, "The people of Delhi gave him opportunities for many years, but he gave nothing to Delhi except corruption."

Drawing a comparison between Ayodhya and the national capital, the Chief Minister added, "If the same justice that the double-engine BJP government did with Ayodhya is done by the Aam Aadmi Party with Delhi, then Delhi too would shine just like Ayodhya Dham is shining."