CBSE Retains Coempt Eduteck for Re-Evaluation Amid OSM Row: Reports

New Delhi: Amid controversy surrounding CBSE’s digital evaluation system and concerns over cyber attacks targeting its post-result services portal, the board has taken fresh steps to tighten security while continuing to use Coempt Eduteck’s platform for the re-evaluation process despite the controversy surrounding the company and the evaluation process, as per reports.

The IIT official associated with the security audit told ANI that COEMPT's OSM platform continues to be used for the re-evaluation process.

"COEMPT will scan the copies for re-evaluation," the official said.

However, additional security measures have reportedly been introduced to safeguard records and protect systems from possible cyber threats and unauthorised access.

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As per reports, officials have also shifted answer-sheet records and related data from Coempt-controlled infrastructure to CBSE servers, a move seen as an attempt to strengthen control over sensitive student information.

The move comes as questions continue to be raised over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, the vendor selection process, and technical issues faced by students during post-result activities.

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Cyber Attacks Prompt Security Overhaul

The developments come a day after CBSE approached Delhi Police over what it described as coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal.

According to the board, the portal, which handles verification requests, photocopies and re-evaluation applications for lakhs of students, faced repeated attacks involving large volumes of suspicious traffic from multiple IP addresses.

An FIR has since been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act, with Delhi Police’s cyber unit investigating the matter.

Despite concerns, CBSE has maintained that no data breach or unauthorised access has been detected so far and claimed its systems remain secure.

How the Coempt Controversy Began

Questions around Coempt intensified after a blog written by 17-year-old Jharkhand student Sarthak Sidhant gained traction online.

In the blog, Sidhant analysed CBSE tender documents related to the OSM contract and alleged that changes in tender conditions across multiple rounds may have favoured Coempt Eduteck.

His findings later reached the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, where he presented concerns around implementation and tendering practices.

What Is Coempt and Why Is It Under Scrutiny?

Coempt Eduteck, previously known as Globarena Technologies, describes itself as an examination technology company with more than 25 years of experience in digital evaluation systems.

Its platform claims to offer secure answer-sheet scanning, digital evaluation, real-time monitoring and automated mark aggregation.

However, the company has previously faced criticism, including during controversies surrounding Telangana Intermediate examination results in 2019.

Cyber Attack Comes Amid OSM Controversy

The OSM system itself remains under intense public scrutiny following complaints over blurred answer-sheet scans, alleged marking discrepancies and technical failures during re-evaluation applications.

The Central government has constituted a one-member committee to examine issues related to the procurement of services for the OSM system. As per a Cabinet Secretariat memorandum issued earlier this week, the committee will be headed by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission.

The panel has been empowered to seek assistance from officials of other departments whenever required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial support.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The controversy erupted after several Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by CBSE did not match their handwriting. The claims triggered concerns about possible answer-sheet mismatches within the OSM system.