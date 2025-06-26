Republic World
Updated 26 June 2025 at 16:51 IST

CBSE New Exam Rule 2026: Class 10 Board Twice a Year, What Changes for Students Now?

CBSE Class 10 board exams will now be conducted twice a year. This change aims to reduce stress and give students a second opportunity to improve their marks, making the exam process more flexible.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CBSE New Exam Rule 2026 | Image: x

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced an important change to the Class 10 board exams to support student well-being and improve academic outcomes. Starting from the 2026 academic session, the Class 10 board exams will be held twice a year. 

Along with this, internal assessments will now take place only once during the academic year. This move is intended to make the assessment process simpler and more manageable for both students and teachers, while still maintaining fairness in evaluation. 

What Changes for Class 10 Students Now?  

Less Pressure, More Flexibility: 

CBSE's new exam system allows students to appear in two board exam sessions instead of just one. This reduces stress and gives students a second chance to improve their marks. 

Student-Friendly Assessment: 

The new format focuses on students' overall learning and well-being. It encourages regular study throughout the year, not just last-minute preparation. 

First Exam is Compulsory, Second is Optional: 

All students must appear for the first exam (in February). If they are not happy with their results, they can choose to take the second exam (in May) to improve. 

Best Score Will Be Counted: 

CBSE will consider the higher score from the two attempts for the final result. This helps students focus on doing better without the fear of losing marks.  

Result Timeline: 

  • Phase 1 result: April 
  • Phase 2 result: June 

This gives students enough time to prepare for the second exam if needed. 

Supports Different Learning Speeds: 

Not all students learn the same way. Two exam chances allow students to learn and prepare at their own pace. 

Internal Assessment Only Once a Year: 

Internal assessments will now be held once a year to reduce workload. These marks will still count towards the result. 

Published 26 June 2025 at 16:51 IST