Centre Informs SC of New CBSE Evaluation Policy for Gulf Private Students Affected by Exam Cancellation

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formulated a fresh nationwide policy for the assessment of private Class XII students whose board examinations in Gulf countries were cancelled amid the recent Iran-US conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the CBSE, informed a bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and Vipul M Pancholi that the new policy addresses the concerns of similarly placed private candidates impacted by the disruption.

According to Mehta, a distinct evaluation formula has been developed specifically for these private students. The policy was officially notified on June 21 to provide a structured and uniform mechanism for determining their results across the country.

The development comes in response to challenges faced by students in Gulf nations due to the regional conflict, which led to the abrupt cancellation of the scheduled examinations. The tailored assessment approach aims to ensure fairness and minimise academic setbacks for the affected candidates without compromising the integrity of the board's evaluation standards.

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The Supreme Court was hearing matters related to the grievances of these students following the cancellation.