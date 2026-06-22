Bengal Declares State Holiday on Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s Birth Anniversary, Plans 125-Foot Statue

Kolkata: In a significant move to honour the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced that July 6, the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, will be observed as a full state holiday. The government also unveiled a series of commemorative initiatives, including plans to erect a 125-foot statue in his memory.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta while presenting the first budget of the BJP government in the state. It comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ celebrations, highlighted Bengal’s Partition-era history and praised Mookerjee’s pivotal role in ensuring that West Bengal remained an integral part of India.

Mookerjee, a prominent nationalist leader and former Union Minister, is widely remembered for his strong opposition to the Partition of Bengal and his advocacy for the cultural and political unity of the region. His efforts during the turbulent post-independence years have been credited with safeguarding Bengal’s place within the Indian Union.

The decision to declare a state holiday and construct a grand 125-foot statue forms part of a broader set of initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the legacy of the iconic leader.

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