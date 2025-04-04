CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, Check Details Here

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) closed the registration for Constable posts on, April 3, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Constable/Tradesmen positions can access the direct application link on the official CISF website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted the recruitment drive to fill 1,161 Constable vacancies across various trades. The application process, which started on March 5, 2025, includes positions such as cook, barber, tailor, electrician, and more. This recruitment offers a great opportunity for eligible candidates to join the CISF.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Out of the 1,161 vacancies, the Cook trade has the highest number of openings, with 493 positions—400 for men, 44 for women, and 49 for ex-servicemen.

The Cobbler trade has 9 vacancies, including 7 for men, 1 for women, and 1 for ex-servicemen. Similarly, the Tailor trade offers 23 positions, with 19 for men, 2 for women, and 2 for ex-servicemen.

For the Washerman trade, there are 262 vacancies, distributed as 212 for men, 24 for women, and 26 for ex-servicemen. The Carpenter trade has 9 positions, with 7 for men, 1 for women, and 1 for ex-servicemen.