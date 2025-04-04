IPMAT 2025 Application Edit Window Opens at iimidr.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply

IPMAT 2025 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore opens the Application Edit Window for IPMAT 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their application can make changes to their form between April 4 and 5, 2025. To update the details, eligible applicants can visit the official website at iimidr.ac.in.

To make changes to the IPMAT 2025 application form, candidates must log in to the official website using their username and password. The correction window will be open for a limited time — from 10:00 AM on Friday, April 4, 2025, to 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

This facility is available for applicants who may have made errors while uploading their photograph or signature, or in selecting the exam centre or interview city preferences. Such candidates are advised to take advantage of this chance and ensure all details are correctly updated.

IPMAT 2025 Application Edit Window: Fields That Can Be Edited

Candidates will be allowed to edit the below-mentioned fields only once, and once the form is edited and submitted, no further changes will be allowed.

Candidate’s Photo

Candidate’s Signature

Alternate Mobile Number

Alternate Email Address

Exam Centre City Preferences

Interview City Preferences

Please note that no other details mentioned in the IPMAT 2025 Application Form are editable.

IPMAT 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IIM Indore website – iimidr.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in to your IPMAT 2025 account using your registered username and password.

Step 3: Click on the "IPMAT Application Form Correction" option.

Step 4: Carefully review your details, as you may have only one opportunity to make changes.

Step 5: Make the required corrections, then save and submit the updated form.

About IPMAT:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore conducts the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT), a national-level entrance exam for admission to its five-year integrated management programme. This programme offers a dual-degree structure, combining both a bachelor’s and master’s degree at IIM Indore.

The IPMAT 2025 exam for admission to IIM Indore’s Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is scheduled to be held on May 12, 2025, in the afternoon session.