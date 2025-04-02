CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, Apply Now

The application process for Constable posts will begin on April 3, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Constable/Tradesmen positions can submit their applications through the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is set to fill 1,161 vacancies. According to the schedule, applications for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 can be submitted until April 3, 2025, by 11:59 PM.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates applying for skilled trades must have completed their matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board by the closing date for submitting the online application form. For unskilled trades, candidates must have passed matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 23 years as of August 1, 2025.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. However, female applicants, as well as those from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Ex-servicemen categories, are exempt from paying the fee. Payments must be made online.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details to complete the registration process and submit the form.

Step 4: Use your registered credentials to access the application portal.

Step 5: Provide all necessary details and proceed to make the payment.

Step 6: Review your details, submit the form, and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern and Qualifying Marks

Exam Pattern:

The recruitment exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), divided into five sections, with each section containing 20 questions. Each question carries one mark, making the total score 100 marks. Candidates will be given 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the examination.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Ex-Servicemen: 35 percent