NTA SWAYAM January 2025: Registration Begins for 594 Courses at swayam.nta.ac.in, Apply Now

SWAYAM Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2025 semester exams. A total of 594 courses are available for students and professionals looking to expand their knowledge in various fields. Interested candidates can apply through the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in.

The last date to register for the SWAYAM 2025 January semester exam is April 21.

NTA SWAYAM January 2025: Application Fee

For the SWAYAM January 2025 exam, general category candidates must pay Rs 750 for the first course and Rs 600 for each additional course. Meanwhile, candidates from the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, ST, and PwD categories will be charged Rs 500 for the first course and Rs 400 for each additional course.

NTA SWAYAM January 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website – swayam.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the SWAYAM 2025 Registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Create a new account or log in using your existing credentials.

Step 4: Choose your preferred course(s) from the 594 available options.

Step 5: Provide the required details and upload any necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the exam fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Submit your application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

About SWAYAM:

SWAYAM, an initiative by the Government of India, offers free online courses across various fields, including engineering, humanities, social sciences, and management. While course materials are accessible at no cost, learners must register for a proctored exam conducted by NTA to earn a certificate.