REET Admit Card 2025: Expected to Be Out Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Download

REET Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is anticipated to release the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 admit card today, February 20, 2025. Originally scheduled for release on January 19, the admit card is now expected to be available on February 20. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials and registration number. The required login details include the REET Challan Number and date of birth. It is important for candidates to print the REET admit card and bring it to their assigned exam centre on the exam day. The admit card specifies the name and address of the REET exam centre for 2025.

REET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password as required.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.

REET Exam 2025: