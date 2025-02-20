Updated 08:09 IST, February 20th 2025
REET Admit Card 2025: Expected to Be Out Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know How to Download
REET Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials and registration number. Check details here.
REET Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is anticipated to release the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 admit card today, February 20, 2025. Originally scheduled for release on January 19, the admit card is now expected to be available on February 20. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials and registration number. The required login details include the REET Challan Number and date of birth. It is important for candidates to print the REET admit card and bring it to their assigned exam centre on the exam day. The admit card specifies the name and address of the REET exam centre for 2025.
REET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your registration number and password as required.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print a hard copy for future reference.
REET Exam 2025:
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be conducted in different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
