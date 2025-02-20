UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023, Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link to Download Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023 on February 19, 2025. Candidates intending to participate in the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female/Male) Main (Written) Examination-2023 can download their admit card from the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

This recruitment campaign aims to fill 2240 Staff Nurse positions within the organisation. The main examination is scheduled for February 23, 2025, in a single session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Examination Bhawan (Ground Floor), UPPSC Camp Office, Sector-D, Aliganj, Lucknow. Only candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to participate in the Mains exam.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "What's New" section and click to open a new page.

Step 3: Locate and click on the link for "UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2023" on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review the details on the admit card and download the page.

Step 7: Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam 2023