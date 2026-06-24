CUET UG Results 2026: Devina Gahlot, Daughter of BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot, Secures All-India Rank 1

New Delhi: Devina Gahlot, the daughter of BJP MLA and former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, has secured the top rank in the 2026 Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Tuesday, revealing that Devina achieved an exceptional score of 1232.19 out of 1250, officially making her the All-India topper.

100 Percentile In Four Subjects

Devina appeared for CUET UG in five subjects and delivered an exceptional performance across all of them.

Devina scored a 99.99 percentile in English and achieved a perfect 100 percentile in Economics/Business Economics, Political Science, and Psychology.

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In Fine Arts, Visual Arts, and Commercial Arts, she secured a percentile score of 99.91. Achieving a 100 percentile in three subjects distinguished her from over 11 lakhs candidates, who appeared for the examination.

Her subject-specific results were equally outstanding as she recorded 241.95 in English, 249.53 in Economics/Business Economics, 241.11 in Fine Arts/Visual Arts/Commercial Arts, and 249.58 in Political Science.

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She also achieved a perfect score of 250 in Psychology. These results culminated in a total of 1232.19 marks, crowning her the highest scorer in the CUET UG 2026 examination.

‘Dream come true’

Following the announcement of her results, a thrilled Devina described the achievement as a dream come true.

She shared that her immediate thought was of her parents, crediting their constant encouragement and belief in her capabilities as the foundation of her success.

She emphasized that their unwavering support throughout her academic journey was instrumental, noting that this milestone belongs to her family just as much as it does to her.

99.2% In Class 12

Devina, a student at Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, has a history of academic excellence, having previously achieved 99.2% in her Class 12 board exams. She now intends to pursue higher education at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

The CUET UG results were declared just 16 days after the exam concluded- 12 days earlier than in 2025. This year, over 11.64 lakh students participated out of more than 15.68 lakh registrants, with the exam serving as the primary gateway for undergraduate admissions at central universities and various other institutions.