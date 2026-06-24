'Left Me On My Birthday': How Accused Fiancee Mourned Ketan Agarwal's Death On Instagram After Murder at Lohagad Fort

New Delhi: The death of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, initially recorded as a tragic accident after he plummeted 400 feet from Lohagad Fort on June 18, has been exposed as a calculated murder plot.

While his fiancée, 20-year-old Siya Goyal, claimed that strong winds caused him to lose his balance during their trek, a series of suspicious inconsistencies and mounting evidence led investigators to uncover a chilling conspiracy, ultimately revealing that the tragedy was a deliberate act orchestrated by Siya and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.

Through a meticulous investigation, which uncovered 2,004 phone calls between Siya and Chetan Choudhary, a deliberately disabled internet connection, a mysteriously missing passport, and a disturbing visit to the victim’s home just days after his funeral, authorities determined that his death was no accident.

It was a calculated execution, a plan carefully orchestrated and attempted twice, ultimately reaching its grim conclusion on their second visit to the fort.

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Notably, following an unsuccessful attempt to push him into the gorge during a previous visit on June 14, which Siya had deceitfully masked by feigning alarm over a nonexistent snake, she orchestrated a second trip to Lohagad Fort just four days later.

On June 18, Siya successfully persuaded Ketan to return to the site under the guise of a casual outing. According to police, this was a trap as while she drew him to the location, Chetan Chaudhary was waiting in the wings to ensure the plan was carried out, ultimately catching the unsuspecting victim off guard and pushing him to his death.

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Siya's Instagram story

Shockingly, In a chilling display of deception, she even took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching tribute to the man she had just murdered.

Siya posted a heart-wrenching tribute on her Instagram story, publicly mourning his loss and questioning the sudden nature of his passing. Investigators have since secured a screenshot of this post as a key piece of evidence in the ongoing case.

"You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace," the post read.

It included a video clip showing Ketan speaking to someone while turned back in the front seat of a car, followed by footage of the couple dancing, set against a romantic song.

The story also featured the Hindi line: "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja." (My heart knows that you are here. Come back.)

Family ignored red flags

In the weeks leading up to the fatal 400-foot fall of Ketan Agrawal at Lohagad Fort on June 18, his family overlooked two specific incidents that now appear suspicious.

The first warning sign involved the sudden disappearance of Ketan’s passport. Shortly before his death, the couple had planned a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali. The trip was abruptly called off when Ketan realized his passport was missing upon arriving at the Mumbai airport, even though he had kept all of his travel documents together in one pouch.

Ketan's father said, "When they arrived at the airport, everyone's passports were there, but Ketan's passport was missing. It seemed as if it had fallen somewhere. They tried to search for it, but the passport was nowhere to be found. Therefore, they returned. After returning, on the third or fourth day, she quarrelled with him again, arguing that they had to go to Lohagad Fort," he said.

Same attempt 4 days earlier

A much more sinister warning occurred on June 14, just four days before the tragedy. Siya allegedly brought Ketan to the same fort with the intention of pushing him into the gorge, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Ketan’s father stated that his son was completely oblivious to the danger; when Ketan nearly fell during that visit, Siya feigned alarm by screaming about a snake, subsequently embracing him to hide her true intent.

However, on June 18, four days after the initial attempt, Ketan—a well-educated businessman and avid trekker—was convinced by Siya to return to Lohagad Fort, where Chetan Chaudhary was also waiting. During this visit, Ketan fell 400 feet to his death.

Siya initially reported the incident to the police as an accidental fall caused by strong winds while he was taking photos, leading authorities to initially classify it as an accident.

Cracks in story

But cracks in that story emerged quickly as police said multiple inconsistencies prompted a deeper probe, with teams examining financial disputes and personal relationships connected to the case. That's when investigators allegedly uncovered Siya's relationship with Chaudhary and the motive where she did not want to marry Ketan and saw him as an obstacle to being with Chaudhary.

Siya didn't show any reaction

The victim's father claimed that, "We also thought it was an accident. But when the police came with his body, Siya didn't show any reaction. When a woman's fiance or husband dies, she feels sad, but there was no such sadness in her behaviour. This was the first thing that bothered us, but since we had to go to the hospital, we didn't pay much attention to it,"

Upon reviewing call logs and tracking location data, police summoned both Siya and Chaudhary for questioning, during which they reportedly confessed to pushing Ketan from the cliff. Furthermore, investigators have pointed to CCTV footage from the fort, which allegedly captured a hooded individual ascending the site around the time of the incident.

On Tuesday, Pune Rural Police arrested both Chetan and Siya and a case of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal.

The arrests followed the detention of Chetan by the local crime branch and information obtained during his interrogation.