DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 Out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Know How to Check

Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, has released the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025. The merit list will be available on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Candidates can check their ranks through the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma provisional merit list by using login credentials such as application ID and date of birth.

Aspiring candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Polytechnic admissions process can now check their provisional ranks and eligibility for further counselling rounds. According to the official notice, the deadline for registration and confirmation has been extended to July 4, 2025. Candidates who complete the process by this date will be included in the final merit list, which is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2025.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "Merit List 2025".

Step 3: Choose your preferred course and institute from the options.

Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on your screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to find your details.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

