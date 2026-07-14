Solar Panels, Sanitary Napkin Machines, NEP & Better Mid-Day Meals: What's Changing In West Bengal Schools?

West Bengal is set to witness a major transformation in its education system after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state has officially joined the National Education Policy (NEP) and the PM-SHRI scheme, making it eligible for Central funding and paving the way for wide-ranging reforms across schools, colleges and universities.

The announcement came after a high-level review meeting at Bikash Bhavan on Monday with state education ministers and senior officials from the Union Education Ministry.

Bengal Joins NEP And PM-SHRI Scheme

CM Adhikari said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was expected to attend the meeting but could not make it. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, however, attended along with eight senior officials from Delhi.

"We have officially joined the National Education Policy and the PM-SHRI scheme," the Chief Minister said, adding that the move would allow the state to receive the Central allocation due for the current financial year. He also alleged that the previous state government had failed to adopt Central government policies, preventing the release of funds.

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"The previous government did not follow the policies chalked out by the Government of India. Even if the Centre wanted to release the funds, it could not do so. All issues have now been discussed and we will receive the full allocation for this financial year," he said.

Earlier, on July 1, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had held discussions in New Delhi with Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and School Education Minister Dipak Barman, assuring them of the Centre's support in implementing NEP 2020 in West Bengal.

Solar Panels, Gas Kitchens, Cleaner Schools, And Many More

One of the biggest announcements was a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade for government schools.

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The Chief Minister said that component or composite grants would be released immediately to nearly 81,000 schools that had allegedly missed out over the past three years. The government also planned to shift mid-day meal cooking to gas-based systems, followed by the phased installation of solar panels across schools.

He also announced that every school would be equipped with clean toilets, arsenic-free drinking water, hygienic utensils and water purifiers to create a healthier environment for students.

The initiative will begin in Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, while fans will also be installed in schools lacking them. In another version of the announcement, the government said that fans would be installed in schools across Birbhum, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia and Jhargram, where students continue to suffer due to extreme summer heat.

"I have instructed that sanitary napkin vending machines should be installed in girls' schools," Adhikari said, adding that water purifiers would also be provided. The government also said vending machines would be installed in both girls' schools and co-educational institutions.

Hike In Mid-Day Meal Budget; ISKCON In Charge of Meals

The Chief Minister announced that from August 1, the per-student allocation for primary school mid-day meals will increase from Rs 6.78 to Rs 10. He also said that ISKCON will begin supplying mid-day meals in schools across Kolkata and several other parts of West Bengal from the same date.

"ISKCON will start supplying midday meals from August 1. They will also provide some subsidy. The food will be of very high quality," Adhikari said.

With focus on modern education and reducing dependence on private schools, CM Adhikari said that the objective of his government is to build a modern education system that reduces students' dependence on private institutions. He said that discussions covered every level of education - from primary schools to colleges and universities - and focused on improving the student-teacher ratio, maintaining a balance between male and female teachers, modernising educational institutions and ensuring appointments are made strictly on merit without political interference.

The Chief Minister also announced that private educational institutions and universities that have received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be inspected. "If they are following prescribed norms and their fees are properly regulated, only then will they be allowed to continue. We will not allow education to be commercialised," he said.

Teacher Recruitment And Reservation Reforms

Emphasising transparency, CM Suvendu Adhikari assured that teacher recruitment would be based solely on merit while following reservation norms for SC, ST, OBC and persons with disabilities. He announced that senior bureaucrat Dushwant Nariwal has been appointed to oversee the recruitment process.

"There will be no political leader involved in the recruitment process," he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the previous government had created confusion over OBC reservations. He asserted that the state would withdraw the pending OBC reservation case from the Supreme Court, which would help complete the viva process for around 6,000 candidates awaiting recruitment, in addition to another 6,000 appointments that had already been promised.

Parents To Play Bigger Role. But How?

Another significant proposal which was discussed in the meeting was how to amend the state's education law in line with the National Education Policy. The Chief Minister said that he has asked the Education Minister to introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session so that the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of School Management Committees can be held by parents or guardians.