AIIMS INI SS 2023 Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply Online

AIIMS INI SS 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for AIIMS INI SS 2023. The registration process for the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test 2023 July session will end on March 28. The window will close at 5 pm. Candidates can register online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

How to apply for AIIMS INI SS 2023

Visit the official website of AIIMS Exams at aiimsexams.ac.in

Register yourself by providing the correct details

Log in and fill out the INI SS application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

The AIIMS INI SS Entrance Examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 years)/MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi & Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER, and SCTIMST for July 2023 session.