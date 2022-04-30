AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Download INICET July Hall Tickets

AIIMS INI CET 2022: As per reports, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit cards for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test on April 29, 2022. However, the official notification for releasing hall tickets has not been uploaded on the official website yet. All those candidates who got themselves registered for the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets. For more details, one can go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates should know that the INI CET July session exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. The INI-CET July 2022 result is likely to be out on Sunday, 14th May 2022. The course will begin on July 1, and the last date for admission is August 31, 2022. To download call letters for the May 8 exam, registered candidates should be ready with their registration ID and password.

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download admit cards

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should look for the 'Academic Courses' tab

Step 3: Under the postgraduate tab, click on the link which reads, "INI-CET(MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))" and click on proceed

Step 4: In the top left session, click on the Registration/Login link

Step 5: After being redirected to another page, enter a registration ID, examination unique code, password, and captcha

Step 6: Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download the same and go through the instructions mentioned on it

Step 8: Candidates should not forget to take its printout to carry the same to the exam hall

Candidates must note that the INI CET July admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried on exam day. In case they fail to carry the same, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with admit cards, they should also make sure to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to be updated about the exam.