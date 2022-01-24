AILET 2022: NLU Delhi Entrance Exam Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply Online

AILET 2022: National Law University, Delhi has started the registration process for All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2022. The registration form has been uploaded on the NLU Delhi website nludelhi.ac.in. All the candidates who want to take admission to BA LLB (Hons.)/LLM/Ph.D. programmes in NLU Delhi will have to appear and clear NLU Delhi entrance exam. Interested candidates can check the eligibility and other details here. The deadline to apply is April 7, 2022. Other important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

AILET 2022: Check important dates here

AILET 2022 registration last date is April 7, 2022

AILET 2022 admit card will be out on April 21, 2022

AILET 2022 exam will be conducted on May 1, 2022 (10.00 am-11.30 am)

AILET 2022 result release date has not been announced yet

AILET 2022: Check application fee here

Candidates applying for AILET 2022 exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs.3,050

SC/ST and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidate application fee is Rs.1,050

To be noted that Below Poverty Line (BPL) applicants of SC/ST category are exempted from application fee

AILET 2022: Here is how to apply

Interested candidates will have to go to the official NLU Delhi website-- nludelhi.ac.in

On the homepage, look for and click on AILET 2022 tab

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will see AILET 2022 application link

Candidates will then have to get themselves registered using their mobile number, name, and other details to generate the login credentials

Candidates will then have to log in using their registered mobile number and password

Post logging in, the AILET 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Candidates should fill in the form and upload the required documents

Candidates should pay the application fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

AILET 2022 Syllabus

AILET syllabus for B.A. LLB (Hons.), LLM, and Ph.D. programmes have been uploaded on the official website. In general, AILET 2022 syllabus comprises topics from English, logical reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, general science, history, geography, economics, civics, legal aptitude, elementary mathematics among others. For more details, candidates should visit the official website.