Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has rescheduled the release date for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 admit card. As per the latest update, candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their AP EAPCET hall ticket 2024 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Initially, the AP EAPCET 2024 hall ticket was slated to be released on May 1.

The registration window for AP EAMCET 2024 without a late fee has closed. However, candidates can still apply for AP EAPCET 2024 with a late fee until May 12. Additionally, candidates will have the opportunity to make corrections to their submitted forms, with the AP EAPCET 2024 application correction facility open from May 4 to 6.

The AP EAPCET 2024 examination dates are May 16 and 17 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, and May 18 to 23 for Engineering. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

AP EAPCET 2024 exam pattern:

The AP EAPCET 2024 exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode, with the medium of the exam being English, Telugu, and Urdu. The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions, totaling 160 questions divided into three sections: mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Steps to download AP EAPCET hall ticket 2024:

1. Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the AP EAPCET hall ticket link.

3. Enter the required credentials.

4. Your AP EAPCET admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save and take a printout for future reference.