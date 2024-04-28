Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the application correction window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024, allowing candidates to modify their application forms if needed. Those who have successfully registered for the exam can now make alterations through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2024 application correction facility will be available until April 29, 2024. It's important to note that once this window closes, no further requests for application form edits will be entertained by the council. To make changes, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth provided during registration.

Key Dates for AP ICET 2024:

Application Correction Window: Open until April 29, 2024

Exam Date: May 6 and 7, 2024

Exam Shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am, 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 8, 2024

Final Answer Key, Result, and Ranks Announcement: June 20, 2024

Exam Details:

Duration: 150 minutes

Exam Slots: 9 am to 11:30 am, 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Total Questions: 200

Total Marks: 200

Negative Marking: No

Language of Paper: English and Telugu

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

AP ICET 2024 Admit Card

Candidates can download their admit cards starting May 2, 2024, from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for the examination and must be carried by candidates to the exam center. Failure to present the admit card will result in candidates being barred from appearing for the exam.

With the exam dates approaching, candidates are advised to utilize the application correction window wisely and ensure that all necessary modifications are made accurately. Stay updated with the latest announcements from APSCHE to avoid missing any important deadlines or information related to AP ICET 2024.