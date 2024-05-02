Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the release of the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 hall ticket today, May 2. Aspirants who have successfully registered for the AP ICET exam can now access their hall tickets via the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

To download the AP ICET 2024 hall ticket, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth. It is imperative for candidates to carry both the hall ticket and a valid photo ID, such as Aadhar card, PAN card, or Voter ID card, to the examination center for verification. The AP ICET 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on May 6 and 7.

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should meticulously verify the accuracy of several details, including their name as mentioned in the application form, exam date, time, and venue, and ensure that their photograph on the hall ticket is clear. Moreover, candidates must cross-check their registration or application number to ensure it matches the one provided during the application process.

In the event of any discrepancies in the AP ICET hall ticket, candidates are advised to promptly contact the exam helpdesk at 9000977657 (available between 10 am and 5 pm) or reach out via email at helpdeskapicet@apsche.org.

Furthermore, candidates should familiarize themselves with the exam pattern for AP ICET 2024. The exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: mathematical ability, analytical ability, and communication ability. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes, and it will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

