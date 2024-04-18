AP POLYCET 2024 Hall Ticket Released, Here's How To Download

Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has released the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) hall tickets for the year 2024. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 27, paving the way for admissions to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology across various participating institutions.

Aspirants are advised to make the most of this opportunity by preparing thoroughly with the latest AP POLYCET sample papers and exploring top colleges that accept AP POLYCET scores for admission.

To access their hall tickets, applicants need to use their Class 10 details, including the 10th hall ticket number. The hall ticket will contain crucial information such as the candidate's name, application number, date of birth, exam date, timings, examination center, and important instructions. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their hall ticket to the exam hall on the day of the test.

How to download the AP POLYCET hall ticket 2024:

Visit the official website, polycetap.nic.in. Click on the tab labeled 'Print hall ticket.' Enter your Class 10 hall ticket number or mobile number along with the Class 10 passing or appearing year. Enter the captcha code as displayed and click on 'view and print hall ticket.' Your AP POLYCET hall ticket 2024 will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The AP POLYCET exam will be conducted offline and will comprise 120 objective questions. The question paper will include 50 questions on mathematics, 40 on physics, and 30 on chemistry. Candidates will have two hours to complete the exam, with each correct answer fetching them one mark. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

As the AP POLYCET 2024 approaches, candidates are encouraged to make the most of their preparation time and approach the examination with confidence.