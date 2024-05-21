Advertisement

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) is set to release the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 today, May 21. Scheduled for May 25, the ATMA 2024 exam will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 pm.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their respective exam centers at least an hour before the commencement of the exam. Those who completed the application process can obtain their ATMA 2024 admit card from the official website, atmaaims.com, using their PID and password.

It's crucial for candidates to bring their admit card along with a valid government-issued ID to the exam center. The admit card will include essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photograph, signature, exam date and time, venue, reporting time, and instructions for exam day. The results for ATMA 2024 will be announced on May 30.

The exam pattern for ATMA 2024 comprises three sections, each divided into two subsections. With a total of 180 questions, candidates will have 180 minutes to complete the exam. Correct answers will earn candidates one mark each, while incorrect responses will incur a deduction of 0.25 marks.

How to download ATMA AIMS Admit Card 2024

Go to the official website of ATMA- atmaaims.com.

Look for the section or link related to downloading the admit card. You may need to log in using your credentials, such as your user ID and password.

Enter the necessary information to access your admit card.

After entering the required details, you should be able to view your admit card on the screen. Verify that all the details are correct and match the information you provided during registration. Once confirmed, proceed to download the admit card to your device.

After downloading the admit card, take its printout.

Carefully read any instructions or guidelines provided on the admit card, especially regarding the exam day procedures, reporting time, permissible items, and any COVID-19 related protocols. On the day of the exam, remember to carry a printed copy of your admit card along with a valid government-issued ID proof. Adhering to these instructions will ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience during the exam process.