The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has now made available the link for downloading the State Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar STET) Paper 1 admit card 2024 on its official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, the board has announced the schedule for both Bihar STET Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Scheduled to occur from May 18 to 29, the Bihar TET will be administered in two shifts, spanning from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. As for Bihar TET Paper 2, it is set to take place from June 11 to 20. Candidates can secure their Paper 1 admit card via the official website, utilizing their application number and date of birth. The issuance of the Bihar TET Paper 2 admit card is slated for June.

To ensure entry into the examination venue, students must present the Bihar STET admit card 2024, featuring a colored photograph affixed to it, alongside a valid government ID. For the first shift, examinees are required to arrive at the exam center by 8:30 am, with the gate closing at 9:30 am. Meanwhile, those appearing for the second shift need to arrive by 1:30 pm.

The Bihar STET exam will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. Importantly, there will be no negative marking for incorrect responses in the Bihar STET exam 2024.

How to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website, bsebstet.com Click on the Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link Enter your registration ID and submit The Bihar STET admit card will appear on the screen Download and print the Bihar STET admit card for future reference.