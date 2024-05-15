BITSAT Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today, When and Where To Download

Advertisement

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is set to release the admit card for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 session 1 today, May 15 at 5 pm. Candidates who have completed their registration for the exam can access their BITSAT 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The BITSAT 2024 session I will now take place from May 20 to May 24, 2024. Initially scheduled from May 19 to 24, 2024, the BITSAT 2024 session I test dates have been revised due to BITS HD 2024 taking place on May 19. BITSAT 2024 will be held in two sessions.

Advertisement

The BITSAT 2024 admit card will include vital information such as the BITSAT 2024 application number, the candidate's name and address of the test center, their signature, and the date and time of the examination. If any discrepancies are found, candidates should promptly reach out to the exam authority for corrections.

BITSAT 2024 Exam Pattern:

The BITSAT 2024 exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode and will be in English. The exam duration is 3 hours, comprising 130 questions across four parts. Part 1 involves 30 questions on Physics, Part 2 features 30 questions on Chemistry, Part 3 includes 10 questions on English proficiency, and 20 questions on Logical Reasoning, while Part 4 consists of 40 questions on Mathematics. Candidates will gain 3 marks for each correct response and face a deduction of 1 mark for every incorrect answer.

Steps to Download BITSAT 2024 Admit Card:

To obtain the BITSAT 2024 admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com. Locate and click on the BITSAT 2024 admit card link on the homepage. Enter your credentials as required. Your BITSAT 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.