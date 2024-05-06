CLAT 2025 To Be Held on December 1, 2024; Check Official Notice Here

Advertisement

In a significant development for law aspirants across the country, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has officially declared the exam date for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. The much-awaited announcement came through a public notice released today, May 6th, on the consortium's official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 Date Announced

According to the notice, CLAT 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM. This announcement marks a crucial milestone for aspiring law students, setting the stage for their future academic endeavors.

The Consortium's statement reads, "The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 2 PM to 4 PM." This official confirmation brings clarity and direction to thousands of candidates gearing up for the prestigious law entrance examination.

In anticipation of the upcoming exam, the online registration-cum-application process is expected to kick off in July 2024. While media reports speculate that the registration window may open in the first week of July, no official confirmation has been provided by the Consortium yet.

Additionally, the notice released today assures candidates that "Further details regarding the syllabus, application, and counselling process shall be released shortly." This indicates that comprehensive information regarding the examination's syllabus, application procedure, and counselling guidelines will be made available to aspirants in due course.

As candidates await further updates from the Consortium, it is advisable to stay tuned to the official website and keep a close eye on any announcements or notifications regarding CLAT 2025. With meticulous planning and diligent preparation, aspiring law students can strive towards achieving their academic goals and securing a bright future in the field of law.