CLAT Admit Card 2022 Released For June 19 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Consortium Of National Law Universities has released the admit cards for Common Law Admission Test 2022. CLAT Admit Card 2022 has been released on June 6, 2022. It has been uploaded on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download hall ticket has also been attached.

CLAT Admit Card 2022 has been released for exam which will be conducted on June 19, 2022. Candidates should know that they will need their application number or ID to download the admit card. Post downloading admit card, candidates should make sure to take its printout. Candidates who pass the entrance examination will be eligible for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by the country's national law universities (NLUs).

CLAT Admit Card 2022: Step-by-step guide to download CLAT hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Release of admit cards.'

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, CLAT Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download CLAT Admit Card 2022

CLAT 2022 admit card must be carried to the exam hall by every candidate. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for taking exam. The paper will be held in offline mode. In case candidates face any problems, they can contact the exam conducting authority at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.