The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 until April 23. Aspiring candidates can now register for CMAT 2024 by visiting the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Initially set for April 18, the deadline for submitting the CMAT 2024 application form has been pushed to April 23. Additionally, NTA has scheduled the CMAT 2024 application correction window to open on April 24.

During this correction window, candidates will have the opportunity to review and modify their CMAT 2024 application form details. The correction window will remain accessible until April 26, 2024.

Candidates can conveniently make corrections to their CMAT 2024 application form details online through the correction window available at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Revised Schedule for CMAT 2024:

Activity Existing Last Dates Revised Dates Online submission of Application Form March 29 to April 18 March 19 to 23 (up to 9:50 pm) Successful final transaction of fees April 18 (up to 11:50 pm) April 23 (up to 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars April 19 to April 21 April 24 to April 26

To make changes in the CMAT 2024 application form, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

The CMAT 2024 application fee is Rs 2,000 for general male candidates and Rs 1,000 for candidates belonging to reserved, female, and third gender categories. Candidates can submit the CMAT 2024 application fees until April 23.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or email NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

