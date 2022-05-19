COMEDK 2022: Here's How To Make Changes In Application Form, Window Closes Today

COMEDK application correction: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK is scheduled to close down the application correction window on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Registered candidates who want to but have not made changes yet should make sure to do the changes before the deadline ends. The COMEDK 2022 UGET Exam form can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

COMEDK 2022: Check important dates here

The COMEDK Application Form correction window was opened on May 17, 2022 at 10 AM

The deadline to make changes will end on May 19, 2022. Candidates who wish to make any changes to their COMEDK 2022 Application Form can do so by 11:55 PM tonight.

The exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

COMEDK 2022: Here is how to edit applications

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website - comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, log in to the candidate portal using the credentials

Step 3: Go to the edit option for the COMEDK application form 2022

Step 4: In the next step, do the necessary changes and submit your application from

Step 5: Download the form and save it for future references.

COMEDK UGET 2022 would be conducted for a total of 180 marks. Candidates would be tested broadly on three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded to the candidates and no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.As of now, admit card release date has not been announced. Once the correction window closes, the admit cards for the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam are expected to be shared online with the candidates on comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centres across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state.