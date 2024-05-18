Advertisement

Osmania University (OU) is set to open registrations for CPGET 2024, commencing from May 18. Prospective candidates can access and complete the CPGET 2024 application form until June 17 via the dedicated portal at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

For those who miss the initial deadline, the opportunity to submit the CPGET 2024 application form with a late fee of Rs 500 extends until June 25, 2024. Moreover, candidates can avail themselves of an extended period until June 30, 2024, albeit with a late fee of Rs 2,000. Marking the calendars for July 5, 2024, the CPGET 2024 exam serves as a gateway to a broad spectrum of postgraduate (PG), post-graduate diploma (PGD), and integrated courses offered by renowned universities. These include Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and Telangana Mahila Visvavidyalayam. Formerly known as OUCET (Osmania University Common Entrance Test), CPGET 2024 caters to diverse academic aspirations across multiple disciplines.

Important Dates

Dates of commencement of online registration & Submission of applications : 18.05.2024

Last date for submitting the online application : 17.06.2024

Last date with a late fee of Rs. 500/- : 25.06.2024

Last date with a late fee of Rs.2000/- : 30.06.2024

Commencement of Entrances tests tentatively from : 5 th July 2024

In adherence to the application process, candidates must fulfill the CPGET 2024 application fee payment requirement to finalize their registration. The fee structure for CPGET 2024 applications is outlined as follows:

General/OBC Category: Rs 800 for one subject

SC/ST/Physically Handicapped Category: Rs 600 for one subject

Additional subject for all candidates: Rs 450

Click here for official notification.

The CPGET 2024 examination is slated to be conducted online in a computer-based format. Featuring 100 questions, the exam spans a duration of 90 minutes and carries a total weightage of 100 marks. The question paper exclusively comprises multiple-choice questions, with candidates awarded 1 mark for each correct response. Importantly, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers, ensuring a fair and encouraging exam environment for all participants.