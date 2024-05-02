Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the online registration and submission of application forms for the CSIR UGC-NET 2024 examination. Interested candidates can access the application portal through the NTA website at https://csirnet.nta.ac.in. The application window will remain open from May 1, 2024, to May 21, 2024.

Candidates are reminded that the last date for the successful transaction of examination fees is from May 22, 2024, to May 23, 2024, up to 11:50 PM. The examination fee varies based on the category of the candidate, as detailed below:

General: INR 1150

General-EWS/OBC(NCL)*: INR 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: INR 325

The CSIR UGC-NET June 2024 examination, also known as the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2024, is scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 27, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of objective type questions with multiple-choice options.

Candidates are advised to note that the duration of the examination will be 180 minutes (3 hours). Additionally, the correction window for any particulars in the application form will be open from May 25, 2024, to May 27, 2024, allowing candidates to rectify any errors or discrepancies.

Click here for CSIR UGC-NET 2024 Information Bulletin

Direct link to apply online.

For the convenience of candidates, the city intimation slip and the downloading of admit cards will be announced later through the NTA website. It's essential for applicants to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates and announcements regarding the examination.

Eligibility criteria for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) require candidates to be not more than 30 years old as of the 1st day of the examination month, i.e., June 2024. However, relaxation of up to 5 years is provided to candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender categories, as well as women applicants.

Candidates aspiring to pursue research opportunities through CSIR UGC-NET are encouraged to complete their applications within the stipulated time frame and ensure all necessary details are accurately filled in to avoid any inconvenience later in the process.

