CTET July 2024 Registration Last Date Extended Up To April 5

Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the CTET exam. Candidates now have until April 5 (till 11.59 pm) to submit their applications.

Applicants can complete the registration process online on the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. Previously, the deadline for online application submission was April 2. The CTET exam is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024, across 136 cities nationwide and will be available in twenty languages.

Advertisement

Here's how to apply for CTET July 2024

1. Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link labeled 'Apply for CTET July 2024.'

3. Register by providing all required details.

4. Log in using your registration number and other credentials.

5. Fill out the application form.

6. Pay the application fee.

7. Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Advertisement

Application Fee:

- General and OBC categories: Rs 1000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for both papers.

- SC/ST/PwD: Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

Exam Pattern:

The exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is for candidates wishing to teach in classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aspiring to teach in classes 6 to 8.