CUET PG 2023 Dates Announced, Exam To Be Held Between June 5-12

CUET PG 2023 Dates: Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET PG 2023 will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. A notice regarding the CUET PG schedule has been uploaded on the official website of NTA and CUET.

CUET PG 2023 Dates

Earlier on Thursday, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the dates of CUET PG on his Twitter handle. “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” he tweeted.

"National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. CUET (PG)-2023 will be conducted as per the details given below: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June 2023," the official notice reads,

CUET PG 2023 Registration

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for CUET PG 2023 and will close on May 5. The deadline was earlier scheduled to close on April 20. However, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar announced that students who could not register for the exam will get another chance. The CUET registration window will close on May 5. Aspirants can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023