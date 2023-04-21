Last Updated:

CUET PG 2023 Dates Announced, Exam To Be Held Between June 5-12

CUET PG Dates 2023: NTA has announced the dates for conducting Common University Entrance Test for PG 2023. Exams will be held from June 5 to 12.

Nandini Verma
CUET PG 2023

Image: PTI


CUET PG 2023 Dates: Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CUET PG 2023 will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. A notice regarding the CUET PG schedule has been uploaded on the official website of NTA and CUET. 

CUET PG 2023 Dates

Earlier on Thursday, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the dates of CUET PG on his Twitter handle. “Common University Entrance Test [CUET- (PG)-2023] will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) http://nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” he tweeted. 

"National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. CUET (PG)-2023 will be conducted as per the details given below: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 June 2023," the official notice reads, 

CUET PG  2023 Registration

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for CUET PG 2023 and will close on  May 5. The deadline was earlier scheduled to close on April 20. However, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar announced that students who could not register for the exam will get another chance. The CUET registration window will close on May 5. Aspirants can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 apply online button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register themselves by providing their mobile number, Email ID, and other details
  • Step 4: Now log in using the registration number and other credentials.  
  • Step 5: Fill up the CUET PG form and upload the required documents and images properly
  • Step 6: Pay the CUET PG 2023 application fee and submit the form
  • Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference
