The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to administer the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 from May 15 to 24, employing a hybrid mode of examination. With a significant participation of 13.4 lakh students, the CUET UG 2024 examination is slated to be conducted across 379 cities, including 26 international centers outside India.

CUET UG 2024: Key Highlights

Examination Format: The CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in an OMR format for 15 subjects.

Enhanced Facilities: To accommodate the vast number of candidates, the number of exam centers has been tripled, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

Three Slots: The CUET 2024 examination will be conducted in three separate slots, catering to the convenience of the candidates.

University Acceptance: A total of 261 universities will recognize CUET UG 2024 scores for admission purposes, offering a wide array of opportunities for aspiring students.

Click here for CUET exam schedule.

Click here to download CUET admit card

CUET Exam Day Essentials:

Admit Card and Identification: Candidates are required to carry the CUET UG admit card 2024 along with a government-issued photo ID to the test center. Additionally, they must download and carry a self-declaration form from the NTA website.

Dress Code: While light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted, candidates opting for cultural or customary attire must report at least one hour before the last reporting time. Slippers and sandals with low heels are allowed, whereas shoes of any kind are prohibited.

Prohibited Items: Electronic devices, wallets, purses, belts, food items, communication devices, and any form of printed material are strictly prohibited within the exam premises.

Examination Day Protocol:

Reporting Time: Candidates are advised to reach the exam center at least two hours before the last reporting time to facilitate proper checking procedures.

Timely Arrival: Failure to arrive at the exam center beyond the stipulated reporting time will result in the candidate being barred from appearing for the examination.

As the CUET UG 2024 exam approaches, candidates are urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines laid down by the NTA for a seamless and fair conduct of the examinations. This meticulous planning ensures the integrity of the examination process and provides equal opportunities to all candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2024 examination.

