The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) scheduled for Wednesday in centers across Delhi. However, exams in all other centers across the country and abroad will proceed as planned, with the revised date set for May 29, 2024.

The third edition of CUET-UG, touted as the country's largest test, is set to commence on Wednesday, introducing a hybrid mode of examination for the first time. The exams for four subjects - Chemistry, Biology, English, and General Test - were initially slated for Wednesday.

A day before the examinations were set to kick off, the testing agency cited "unavoidable reasons" for the postponement specifically affecting candidates in Delhi.

"The examination will now be held on May 29, 2024. The revised Admit Cards will be issued for candidates appearing in centers across Delhi," stated the agency.

However, the NTA reassured that examinations in other cities across the nation, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida, as well as abroad, will proceed as scheduled.

"Further examinations scheduled on other dates at all centers including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled," affirmed the NTA.

This year's CUET-UG marks a significant departure from previous editions, with tests for the 15 subjects garnering the most registrations set to be conducted offline. Meanwhile, computer-based tests will be administered for the remaining subjects.

Unlike previous editions where tests in the same subject were conducted over different days and shifts, each test will now be conducted in one shift or one day. An unprecedented 1.34 million students have registered for the exam this year.

Offline tests are scheduled to take place between May 15 and May 19, followed by computer-based tests for other subjects between May 21 and May 24.