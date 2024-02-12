Advertisement

As per sources, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) is set to undergo significant changes in its upcoming third edition, including a shift to a hybrid mode of examination. This move aims to provide greater accessibility, especially for candidates hailing from rural areas, enabling them to take the exam closer to their homes.

Conducted online since its inception two years ago, CUET UG is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Registration for the upcoming exam is expected to commence around February 19, offering a window for aspiring candidates.

Senior officials within NTA and UGC have disclosed to a news website that the third edition of CUET UG, scheduled between May 15 and 31, will witness substantial changes in various aspects, ranging from the examination format to the number of subjects permissible and the difficulty level.

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, subjects with a higher registration rate will undergo a shift from the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format to the utilization of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets in a multiple-choice question format.

"For subjects experiencing a higher percentage of registrations, we will implement OMR sheets. This will allow us to conduct the exam for those specific subjects on a single day and within one shift for all candidates across the country. Various schools, colleges, and educational institutes can be utilized as exam halls, similar to other examinations like NEET. This approach will significantly benefit students, particularly those in rural areas, eliminating the need for extensive travel to distant exam centers," said Kumar.

The shift to a hybrid mode reflects a strategic effort to enhance inclusivity and ease the burden on candidates, particularly those facing geographical constraints. CUET UG 2024 is poised to bring about a more flexible and accommodating examination experience, aligning with the evolving needs of aspirants nationwide.

