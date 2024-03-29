Advertisement

In a remarkable achievement, Piyush Kumar from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as the topper of GATE 2024 in the Computer Science and Information Technology (CSIT) category. At the age of 21, Piyush has secured the prestigious All India Rank 01, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Piyush, a diligent student, resides with his parents, grandparents, and elder brother. This success in GATE 2024 was not achieved overnight; it was Piyush's second attempt at the examination, demonstrating his perseverance and dedication towards his goal.

Advertisement

When asked about his inspiration, Piyush credited Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, as his source of motivation. He admired Pichai's journey and aspired to emulate his success in the field of technology.

Success Mantra

Piyush's study routine involved dedicating 6-7 hours daily to his preparation. He emphasized the importance of conceptual clarity, advising aspirants not to rush through their preparation. According to him, starting early and building a strong foundation is key to success in examinations like GATE.

For his preparation, Piyush relied heavily on mock tests and regular practice. He stressed the significance of consistent study habits and recommended aspiring candidates to prioritize mock tests as part of their preparation strategy.

Advertisement

In his journey towards success, Piyush found support in online platforms like Unacademy. He opted for a one-year subscription to Unacademy's online classes, highlighting the relevance of their study materials, top-notch educators, and sample questions in helping him achieve his remarkable feat.

Piyush's achievement serves as an inspiration for aspirants across the country, especially those hailing from smaller towns and cities. His story underscores the importance of perseverance, dedication, and strategic preparation in achieving one's goals in competitive examinations.