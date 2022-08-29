GATE registration 2023: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur is gearing up to begin the registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on August 30, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to get themselves registered from tomorrow. To register, they'll have to go to the official website gate.iitk.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below. As per the schedule released, the last date to apply for GAT 2023 is September 30, 2022. However, the last date to submit the form with a late fee is October 7, 2022.

To be noted that the GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 across eight zones. Candidates should know that this year, 23 new cities have been added and 10 of the earlier cities have been dropped due to operational issues. List of important dates can be checked here.

GATE 2023: Check important dates here

The registration window will be activated on August 30, 2022

The Closing Date of Regular Registration: September 30, 2022

End of Extended Period (with Late Fee): October 07, 2022

Availability of GATE Admit cards for download: January 03, 2023

Exam Dates: 4th, 5th, 11th & 12th Feb 2023

Candidate’s response available on Application portal: Feb 15, 2023

Answer keys are available on the application portal until Feb. 21, 2023.

Submission of challenges by candidates on Answer Keys: February 22 to February 25, 2023

Announcement of Results for GATE 2023: March 16, 2023

Score Card available for Download: March 22, 2023

GATE 2023: Here's how to fill details in application form